Northern Trust, a financial services company headquartered in Chicago, was sued Tuesday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, brought by the So Cal Equal Access Group on behalf of Omar Luna, alleges that the defendant’s premises fails to comply with parking or architectural standards for accessibility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05792, Luna v. The Northern Trust Company.

July 18, 2023, 4:13 PM

Omar Luna

So Cal Equal Access Group

The Northern Trust Company

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA