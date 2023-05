Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Weiner Law Group on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against HP Inc. and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Malamut & Associates on behalf of Mayella Luna, who contends that her arm was crushed by a digital printer manufactured and sold by the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02460, Luna v. HP Inc. et al.

Technology

May 04, 2023, 1:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Mayella Luna

defendants

HP Inc.

ABC Corp. 1-100, Fictitious Entities

Ccl Industries

HP Indigo Division

John/Jane Does 1-100, Fictitious Persons

defendant counsels

Weiner Law Group LLP

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims