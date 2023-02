Removed To Federal Court

Davey Tree Surgery Co. on Thursday removed an employment class action to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bisnar Chase LLP and Alpers Law Group, alleges wage-and-hour violations. Davey Tree Surgery Co. is represented by Mayer Brown. The case is 5:23-cv-00822, Luna v. Davey Tree Surgery Company.

California

February 23, 2023, 7:04 PM