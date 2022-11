Removed To Federal Court

Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan and Greer Herz & Adams on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against American National Insurance to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Chavez Law Firm on behalf of Miguel Luna, who contends that he was terminated unlawfully after contracting COVID-19. The case is 3:22-cv-00418, Luna v. American National Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 12:52 PM