New Suit - Employment Class Action

Williams-Sonoma was hit with an employment class action on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat, contends that the defendant's retail clerks are 'manual workers' entitled to weekly pay under the New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10341, Lumsden v. Williams-Sonoma Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 07, 2022, 1:32 PM