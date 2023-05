Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partners Gerald L. Maatman Jr., Alex W. Karasik and Jennifer A. Riley have stepped in to defend Entrust Solutions Group in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed March 23 in Illinois Northern District Court by Josephson Dunlap Law Firm and Werman Salas P.C. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:23-cv-01824, Lumpkins v. Entrust Solutions Group, LLC.

Illinois

May 08, 2023, 8:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Joe Lumpkins

Plaintiffs

Josephson Dunlap LLP

Josephson Dunlap Law Firm

Werman Salas P.C.

defendants

Entrust Solutions Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations