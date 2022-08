Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dykema Gossett on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Felician Sisters of North America Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Miller Cohen PLC on behalf of Deanna Lumpkin. The case is 2:22-cv-12055, Lumpkin v. Felician Sisters of North America, Inc.

Michigan

August 31, 2022, 4:56 PM