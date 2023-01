New Suit - Trademark

Fish & Richardson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Lummus Technology LLC. The complaint names Lummus Corp. for operating under a confusingly similar name in a similar market as the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00117, Lummus Technology LLC v. Lummus Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 31, 2023, 4:00 PM