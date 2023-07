Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Parr Brown Gee & Loveless on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Sunvena Solar and Rafael Zanolini to Utah District Court. The suit was filed by Ballard Spahr on behalf of Lumio HX, which accuses former employee Zanolini of inducing over a dozen employees to work for competitor Sunvena. The case is 2:23-cv-00463, Lumio Hx, Inc. v. Zanolini et al.

Renewable Energy

July 17, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Lumio Hx, Inc.

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Rafael Zanolini

Sunvena Solar LLC

defendant counsels

Parr Brown Gee & Loveless

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract