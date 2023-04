News From Law.com International

Law.com International speaks to Luminance's CEO, Eleanor Lightbody, about how her company is meeting its moment, why ChatGPT is only 'dinner party' smart, how teams are being asked to "do more with less", and why, despite staggering developments in AI, humans will always be necessary in the business of law.

April 21, 2023, 6:35 AM

nature of claim: /