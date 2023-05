News From Law.com

On Thursday, U.K.-based legal artificial intelligence firm Luminance announced the launch of an AI-powered chatbot for the customers of its Luminance Corporate product. The tool is called "Ask Lumi." Jaeger Glucina, the chief of staff at Luminance, told Legaltech News that the chatbot is the next natural step in the company's goal to automate as much of the legal contract and document review process as possible.

May 10, 2023, 7:01 PM

