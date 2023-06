Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Miles & Stockbridge on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Tigo Energy to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan Lewis & Bockius and Wiley Rein on behalf of Luminace Solar and Solar DG, accuses the defendant of supplying defective rapid shutdown devices, or 'RSDs,' for solar energy systems in public schools. The case is 1:23-cv-01606, Luminace Solar Maryland LLC et al. v. Tigo Energy Inc.

Renewable Energy

June 14, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Luminace Solar Maryland, LLC (f/k/a Constellation Solar Maryland, LLC)

Luminace Solar New Jersey, LLC (f/k/a Constellation Solar New Jersey, LLC

Solar DG MD Holabird Ajcfb, LLC

Solar DG MD Holabird Broening Acc, LLC

Solar DG NJ Building 7, LLC

Solar DG NJ Building 7II, LLC

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Wiley Rein

defendants

Tigo Energy, Inc.

defendant counsels

Miles & Stockbridge

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects