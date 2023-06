New Suit

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of Lumico Life Insurance Co., a Swiss Re company, in the South Carolina District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, seeking a declaration establishing that Lumico has no duty to provide beneficiary benefits to the defendant, brings claims against Trellis Price. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02650, Lumico Life Insurance Company v. Price.

Insurance

June 14, 2023, 6:25 PM

Lumico Life Insurance Company

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd

Trellis Price

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute