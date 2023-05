New Suit

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Lumico Life Insurance Co. The suit seeks to void ab initio two life insurance policies issued by the plaintiff and transferred to Bryan Jude Gorman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01853, Lumico Life Insurance Company v. Gorman.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 5:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Lumico Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd

defendants

Bryan Jude Gorman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute