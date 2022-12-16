New Suit - Trademark

Quaker Window Products Co. d/b/a Quaker Windows & Doors was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on behalf of Lumbermens Merchandising Corp., contends that the defendant's use of the mark 'ModernVu' is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's own 'ModernView' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05021, Lumbermens Merchandising Corp. v. Quaker Window Products Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 16, 2022, 4:20 PM