New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Lumbermen Associates Inc., a lumber materials wholesale distributor. The suit accuses wood and lumber manufacturer DFI Systems Inc. and Marcus J. Gravely of failing to pay over $1 million in late invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00167, Lumbermen Associates, Inc. v. Dfi Systems, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

March 10, 2023, 6:46 AM