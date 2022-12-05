New Suit

The League of United Latin American Citizens and other plaintiffs sued the City of Houston and City Secretary Pat J. Daniel Monday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged voting rights violations. The lawsuit, filed by attorneys Jose Garza and Martin Golando, seeks to challenge the 'at-large' election system used by Houston to elect five of its council members, which has allegedly deprived hundreds of thousands of minority voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act. The case is 4:22-cv-04199, LULAC et al v. City Of Houston et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 05, 2022, 11:48 AM