New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Simmons Hanly Conroy on behalf of Margaret Lukowski, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01159, Lukowski v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 15, 2023, 11:51 AM