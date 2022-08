Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Johnson & Bell on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Marriott International d/b/a Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Cogan & Power on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that he was assaulted by intoxicated patrons due to the negligence of the hotel. The case is 1:22-cv-04477, Luke v. Marriott International, Inc. et al.