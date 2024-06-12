Who Got The Work

Caitlin Breen of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole has entered an appearance for Genting New York LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case, filed April 28 in New York Eastern District Court by Abdul Hassan Law Group, PLLC on behalf of a former housekeeper, contends that the defendant failed to pay the plaintiff overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:24-cv-03159, Luke v. Genting New York LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 12, 2024, 9:13 AM

