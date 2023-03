Removed To Federal Court

Piedmont Airlines on Tuesday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The suit, alleging wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Diversity Law Group; Polaris Law Group; Hyun Legal and Choi & Associates. The defendant is represented by O'Melveny & Myers. The case is 8:23-cv-00405, Lujano v. Piedmont Airlines, Inc.

California

March 07, 2023, 7:39 PM