Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson Coburn on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, and Warner Media, the mass media and entertainment conglomerate, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Payab & Associates on behalf of account executive Barbara Lynn Lujan, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave and was not paid for overtime hours worked or meal and rest breaks. The case is 2:22-cv-07399, Lujan v. Charter Communications, LLC, et al.

Telecommunications

October 12, 2022, 6:44 AM