Who Got The Work

Amy Quick Glenos of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Nicholas Financial in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 30 in Alabama Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John H. England III, is 2:23-cv-00688, Lugo v. Nicholas Financial Incorporated.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Diana Yazmin Lugo

defendants

Nicholas Financial Incorporated

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination