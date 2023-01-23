Who Got The Work

Cole, Scott & Kissane partner Patrick J. Folley has entered an appearance for Jupiter Reef Club Condominium Owners Association in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed Dec. 6 in Florida Southern District Court by attorneys Drew M. Levitt and Lee David Sarkin, contends that the Jupiter Reef Club's online reservation system fails to adequately describe accessible room features. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks, is 9:22-cv-81890, Lugo v. Jupiter Reef Club Condominium Owners Association, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

