Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Tuesday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Haddad Heating & Plumbing, Shallan Haddad and Steve Khalil to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of a former installer. The case is 2:23-cv-02047, Lugo v. Haddad Heating & Plumbing Inc. et al.

New Jersey

April 11, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Antonio Lugo

defendants

Haddad Heating & Plumbing, Inc.

Shallan Haddad

Steve Khalil

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation