Who Got The Work

Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, has turned to attorneys Jeffrey E. Foreman, Darren W. Friedman and Marian Rivera of Foreman Friedman PA to fend off a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Feb. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Gerson & Schwartz on behalf of Xiomara Lugo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:23-cv-20636, Lugo v. Carnival Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 03, 2023, 5:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Xiomara Lugo

Plaintiffs

Gerson & Schwartz PA

Crosby Law, P.A.

defendants

Carnival Corporation

defendant counsels

Foreman Friedman, PA

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims