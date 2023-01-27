Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Akamai Technologies, a cybersecurity and cloud service provider, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Gallup Auerbach on behalf of Bernard Lugo, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated for entering his office building to retrieve items from his desk while his religious exemption to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was pending. The case is 0:23-cv-60153, Lugo v. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Cybersecurity

January 27, 2023, 5:43 AM