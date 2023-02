New Suit

Delta Air Lines d/b/a Delta Cargo was hit with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Castaner & Cia on behalf of Hilton Lugo-Medina. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01080, Lugo-Medina v. Delta Air Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 21, 2023, 1:26 PM