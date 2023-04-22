Who Got The Work

Jillian Strasser and Sanique J. Balan of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for Olive Avenue Staffing LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on disability, sexual orientation and national origin. The action was filed March 8 in Florida Southern District Court by Gallardo Law Office on behalf of two plaintiffs who worked at the Hyatt Hotel Centric Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-60442, Lugo et al v. Olive Avenue Staffing LLC.

Florida

April 22, 2023, 1:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Adrian Lugo

Elias Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Gallardo Law Office

defendants

Olive Avenue Staffing LLC

defendant counsels

Whitelock & Associates

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA