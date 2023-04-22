Jillian Strasser and Sanique J. Balan of Cole, Scott & Kissane have entered appearances for Olive Avenue Staffing LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on disability, sexual orientation and national origin. The action was filed March 8 in Florida Southern District Court by Gallardo Law Office on behalf of two plaintiffs who worked at the Hyatt Hotel Centric Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-60442, Lugo et al v. Olive Avenue Staffing LLC.
Florida
April 22, 2023, 1:36 PM