New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Amazon.com was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Bursor & Fisher and other counsel on behalf of Amazon Prime Video users who claim unlawful retention of their personal and financial information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01230, Lugo et al v. Amazon.com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 01, 2022, 4:59 PM