New Suit - Contract

Crowe & Dunlevy filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Oklahoma Northern District Court on behalf of Lufthansa Technik AG. The suit pursues claims against TAT Limco Thermal Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00571, Lufthansa Technik AG v. Limco Airepair Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

December 29, 2022, 7:26 PM