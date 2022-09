Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Eaton Corp. to Nebraska District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Daniel P. Bracht on behalf of a former Eaton plant manager who claims he is owed prorated executive incentive compensation. The case is 8:22-cv-00338, Lueshen v. Eaton Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 21, 2022, 7:33 PM