Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, was sued Monday in Florida Southern District Court for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The lawsuit was brought by the Hickey Law Firm on behalf of Erin Lueker and Keith Schnakenberg, on behalf of G.S. a minor child. The suit accuses Carnival of failing to adequately accommodate the minor child's severe egg allergy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21823, Lueker et al v. Carnival Corporation d/b/a Carnival Cruise LINE.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 16, 2023, 4:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Erin Lueker

Keith Schnakenberg

Hickey Law Firm

defendants

Carnival Corporation d/b/a Carnival Cruise LINE

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel