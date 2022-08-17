New Suit

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld sued the U.S. Small Business Administration and its administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman, on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Ludus Rex LLC, an entertainment venue in Wilmington, Delaware, doing business as Bar XIII. The suit pursues APA claims in connection with the agency's denial of emergency financial assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic pursuant to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program. The case is 1:22-cv-02438, Ludus Rex LLC v. Small Business Administration et al.

Government

August 17, 2022, 1:16 AM