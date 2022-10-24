New Suit - Privacy

Mercury General, a California-based insurance provider, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Sullivan Law Offices and the Casas Law Firm on behalf of 4Play Gentleman's Lounge and other plaintiffs. The complaint seeks a declaration that First Mercury owes a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11812, Lucy Pinder as assignee of Manlo Enterprises, Inc. et al v. First Mercury Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 11:54 AM