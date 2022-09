Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Amazon.com, FTG Logistics and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Killino Law Firm on behalf of Jamie Luckner. The case is 2:22-cv-03734, Luckner v. Greenstein et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 19, 2022, 3:48 PM