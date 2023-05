New Suit - Employment

Penn Entertainment, formerly known as Penn National Gaming, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Workers' Rights Law Group on behalf of a former employee who is alleging gender and disability-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00837, Lucking v. Penn Entertainment, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 18, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicholas Lucking

Plaintiffs

The Workers' Rights Law Group

defendants

Penn Entertainment, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination