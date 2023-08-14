Who Got The Work

Veronica Hayes Gromada and Michella R. Gibbs of Shook, Hardy & Bacon have stepped in to represent Tigi Linea Corp. and Unilever in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed June 26 in Texas Western District Court by the Musick Law Firm and attorney Matthew W. Tynan on behalf of Dani Michelle Luckey, claims the plaintiff suffered burns to more than 20% of her body after a can of TIGI Bed Head dry shampoo ruptured and caught fire. The case is 1:23-cv-00723, Luckey v. Unilever North America Supply Chain Company, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 14, 2023, 1:48 PM

