New Suit - Product Liability

Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, TIGI Linea Corp. and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Musick Law Firm and attorney Matthew W. Tynan on behalf of Dani Michelle Luckey, claims the plaintiff suffered burns to more than 20% of her body after a can of TIGI Bed Head dry shampoo ruptured and caught fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00723, Luckey v. Unilever et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 26, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Dani Michelle Luckey

Plaintiffs

The Musick Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Unilever

Mlhm Beauty, LLC

Mtbc, Ltd.

Tigi Linea Corp.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims