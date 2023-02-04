Who Got The Work

Glenn Rissman of Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson has entered an appearance for HM Wilton Drive LLC, doing business as Hamburger Mary's, in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed Dec. 21 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Juan Courtney Cunningham on behalf of Windy Lucius. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 1:22-cv-24144, Lucius v. HM Wilton Drive, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 04, 2023, 12:44 PM