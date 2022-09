Removed To Federal Court

Wilson Elser removed a lawsuit against Paul Miller Toyota of West Caldwell Thursday to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for claims under the Truth in Lending Act, was filed by Disabato & Considine on behalf of Reinaldo F. Lucio. The case is 2:22-cv-05763, Lucio v. Paul Miller Imports, LLC D/B/A Paul Miller Toyota Of West Caldwell.