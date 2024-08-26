Who Got The Work

Covington & Burling partner Sonya D. Winner and associate Zachary R. Glasser have stepped in as defense counsel to RB Health (US) in a pending consumer class action. The action, filed Aug. 14 in California Central District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the defendant's acne treatment products contain harmful levels of benzoyl peroxide, or 'BPO,' which degrades over time into the carcinogenic compound benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder, is 2:24-cv-07048, Lucinda O'Dea v. RB Health (US) LLC.

