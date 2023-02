Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cole Schotz on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against U.S. Legal Support to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid sales commissions, was filed by Rosenberg Fortuna & Laitman on behalf of an account executive. The case is 1:23-cv-01389, Lucido v. U.S. Legal Support Inc. et al.

Legal Services

February 17, 2023, 7:57 PM