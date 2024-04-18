Who Got The Work

Kristin N. Murphy, Jeff G. Hammel and Megan Alicia Behrman from Latham & Watkins have entered appearances for Lidar company Innoviz Technologies and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The action, filed March 15 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and the Law Office of Jacob Sabo, accuses the defendants of overstating the magnitude and volume of the company's contracts, partnerships and collaborations with automotive manufacturers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:24-cv-01971, Lucid Alternative Fund, LP v. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. et al.

Technology

April 18, 2024, 8:04 AM

