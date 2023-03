New Suit - Consumer

M&T Bank, a financial services company offering personal and business banking, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The court action was filed by CAMBA Legal Services and the Law Office of Ahmad Keshavarz on behalf of Blanca Luciano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02233, Luciano v. M&T Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 23, 2023, 6:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Blanca Luciano

The Law Office Of Ahmad Keshavarz

defendants

M&T Bank

Kyle Didone

Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC f/k/a Rupp, Baase, Pfalzgraf, Cunningham, LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws