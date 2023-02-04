Who Got The Work

William R.H. Mosher of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Spiga LLC in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 19 in California Northern District Court by the Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of Christopher Lucero, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals in violation of the ADA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph C. Spero, is 3:22-cv-08963, Lucero v. Spiga, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 04, 2023, 1:23 PM