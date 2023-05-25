Counsel at Butt Thornton & Baehr on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Aaron's Inc., commercial flooring contractor Rockerz Inc. and three of its employees to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by the Grayson Law Office and the Law Office of Nathan Cobb on behalf of the Estate of Jerome Lucero, who was allegedly chased down and shot in the back while the defendants were working overnight cleaning floors in an Albuquerque, New Mexico store. The case is 1:23-cv-00460, Lucero v. Miller et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 25, 2023, 6:59 AM