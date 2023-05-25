Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butt Thornton & Baehr on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Aaron's Inc., commercial flooring contractor Rockerz Inc. and three of its employees to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by the Grayson Law Office and the Law Office of Nathan Cobb on behalf of the Estate of Jerome Lucero, who was allegedly chased down and shot in the back while the defendants were working overnight cleaning floors in an Albuquerque, New Mexico store. The case is 1:23-cv-00460, Lucero v. Miller et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 6:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Jerome Lucero

defendants

Aaron's LLC

Central Avenue and Atrisco Pro's Real Estate LLC

Christian Ortega

Darwin Lopez

Jakamien Miller

Jeston Matheny

Rockerz, Inc.

defendant counsels

Butt Thornton Baehr

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims