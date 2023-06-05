New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Lenovo Group, the popular laptop manufacturer and parent company of Motorola, was hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court arising from its Legion T5 28IMB05 desktop computer. The suit, filed by attorney Kyle Gurwell, contends that the Lenovo Legion computers are subject to frequent freezing and crashing during intended use. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00973, Lucero v. Lenovo (United States) Inc.

Luis Lucero

Law Office Of Kyle Gurwell

Lenovo (United States) Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct