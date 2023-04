Who Got The Work

Jessica C. Collier, Ashley DeVerna and Tessa Carberry of Husch Blackwell have entered appearances for William Goldsmidt in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed Feb. 17 in Colorado District Court by the Wilhite Law Firm on behalf of Tammy Lucero. DoorDash is represented by Spencer Fane. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer, is 1:23-cv-00460, Lucero v. Goldsmidt et al.

Gig Economy

April 03, 2023, 7:49 AM

