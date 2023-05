New Suit

Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, which is not publicly available, was brought by Despina Neuph Lucas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00336, Lucas v. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 19, 2023, 7:03 AM

Despina Neuph Lucas

Performance Food Group

City of Hampton, Virginia

Commonwealth of Virginia

Larry King Law

Rider Logistics & Transportation

Shawn Christopher Pfarner

United States of America

Unknown

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation